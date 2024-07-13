Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former partner of a thug who threatened to kill her had to climb out of a window to escape from him before he chased her along the street with a kitchen knife.

George Philips was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for the “terrifying” episode in Farnley. The 42-year-old admitted assaulting the woman, making threats to kill, theft, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.

Philips and the woman had been in an “on/off” relationship for around 16 years and had a son together, prosecutor Tom Doyle said. On May 15, Philips asked to stay at her home for the night, which she agreed, but insisted it was only for one night.

The next day she could hear him slamming doors upstairs and got into an argument with her when he came down, before shoving her into a wall. He then began making repeated threats to kill her, throwing her into a fish tank and onto the floor.

He then snatched her iPhone and smashed it on the floor several times. She was able to climb out of the window and into the garden, screaming for help. He then chased after her with the long kitchen knife. A neighbour witnessed the events unfold and rang for the police.

In the meantime, Philips left the area after stealing his ex’s tablet computer. He was later arrested at his mother’s address. He was apprehended after trying to run.

He refused to leave his cell and an interview was conducted through the cell door. He admitted chasing her and taking the tablet. He has 11 previous convictions for 23 offences.

Mitigating, Nadim Bashir said his last conviction was 2011. He said: “While the complainant was utterly terrified, his one best point is that physically, she suffered no injuries.”

He said Philips has had bouts of homelessness and drug addiction, and had been struggling to get his methadone prescription. He said that Philips had experienced a “mental relapse or breakdown” and had shown “genuine remorse”.

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC said: “It’s a dreadful thing to do to behave in this way in the presence of a child. She [his ex] genuinely believed she was going to die. I accept she was not physically harmed but she was terrified you were going to kill her.”

He gave him 14 months’ jail and a five-year restraining order to stay away from the woman and her home.