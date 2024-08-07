'Ex boxer' gouged Leeds officer's eye and punched another during domestic fracas

A thug told officers that he was an ex boxer before launching into a vicious assault, gouging the eye of one then punching a female.

The pair had been called to the home in Guiseley following reports of a domestic dispute, but the officers were forced to flee and call for back up when Robert Kingdon turned violent.

The 38-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week, with Judge Christopher Batty saying: “Anybody who does that to a police officer is going to custody, full stop.

Kingdon was jailed for attacking two police officers called out to a domestic disturbance.

“No amount of mitigation will mean it’s anything other than an immediate custodial sentence.”

Prosecutor Robert Galley said the 999 call was made to Spenser Road on June 6, but Kingdon was unhappy that they wanted to come into the property.

The male officer stood in the kitchen with Kingdon while the female officer tended to the woman upstairs.

Kingdon admitted there had been a domestic argument and told the officer he was an ex professional boxer. Becoming concerned, the officer tried to arrest him for breach of the peace and put the handcuffs on him.

Having secured one hand, Kingdon began to resist violently and they fell to the floor. He began to gouge the officer’s eye. He then threw punches at the female officer who came down the stairs.

He caught her with one punch to the face and with a kick during the struggle. He was PAVA sprayed but continued to resist, even after being struck with a police baton which left him with a head injury.

He then grabbed the baton from the male officer’s hand before the pair were forced to flee and call for assistance. Kingdon was arrested a short time later.

The male officer suffered ligament damage to his thumb when Kingdon grabbed his baton. The female officer suffered a broken finger and swelling to her face.

Kingdon, of Esholt Lane, Shipley, gave a no-comment interview to police. He later admitted charges of ABH and unlawful wounding. He has previous convictions including ABH and battery.

He has been held in custody since his arrest, the court heard.

Mitigating, Andrew Stranex said he had not seen a defendant express as much remorse as Kingdon.

He said: “He is genuinely devastated. It was a situation born out of difficulties in his relationship.

“Being in custody waiting to be sentenced has been a valuable lesson for him.”

Judge Batty told Kingdon he “absolutely brought it on yourself” having been struck with the baton. He added: “All they tried to do was handcuff you. For whatever reason you took on real strength that night and you were not for stopping.”

He jailed Kingdon for 18 months.