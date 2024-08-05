A dangerous thug was called a “pure evil monster” and an “animal” for sexually assaulting a woman, then attacked his ex after claiming she killed his father with voodoo.

Deranged Soloman Perkins was deemed a danger to the public by a judge at Leeds Crown Court for the vile assaults on the women.

The sex assault victim was three-months’ pregnant when Perkins tried to force himself on her in her own home, and she later lost her baby. There was no proof that Perkins’ attack was linked to her miscarriage, the court heard, but she continues to blame him.

Perkins (pictured) was labelled "dangerous" for the two attacks on the women. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “He was very cold and calculated, I was scared for my and my unborn baby’s life.

“The look in his eyes was pure evil. He is a vile and evil monster. He took away my morals and dignity. He had a rage in his eyes.

“I was petrified within an inch of my life. He was cruel and made me feel dirty and ashamed. As the animal he is, he took every last bit of decency I had left. I thought I was going to die that night.”

Prosecutor, Gareth Henderson-Moore said that Perkins and another man had gone to the woman’s house in Leeds on March 7, 2022, and wanted to come in. She later said they were both either drunk or had been taking drugs.

Despite trying to refuse them entry, they persisted and she eventually relented. They both made sexual advances towards her, which she rebuffed.

The other male later left, but Perkins refused to leave, despite repeated requests for him to go. She then said she was going to bed, but the 35-year-old climbed into her bed with her and began assaulting her, touching her over her clothes then tried put his hand under her top.

The more she resisted, the more aggressive he became, the court heard. She threatened to call the police and he then told her he would smash her home up. He eventually left when the woman said she had called a taxi for him.

She miscarried two weeks later, with the devastated woman adamant that it was the stress that had caused it.

But having been quizzed by police and bailed for that offence, he went on to seriously assault his ex partner at her home in Burmantofts in September 16 last year.

Barging his way into her home, he demanded to know where she had been, calling her names. He then picked her up above his head and “flung” her. Mr Henderson-Moore said.

Their two children were forced to witness the assault and were left distressed as Perkins kicked her repeatedly to her body. She begged for him to stop but he began shouting that she had killed his father with voodoo. X-rays later showed she had suffered a broken tibia in her leg, and a broken finger.

He was arrested a short time later and gave a no-comment interview. Perkins, of Moynihan Close, Harehills, denied sexual assault and the Section 18 GBH on his ex, but was found guilty after a trial.

He appeared in court for sentencing from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

Little mitigation could be offered by his barrister, Glenn Parsons, given that he had continually denied any wrongdoing. He said that Perkins’ mental health had deteriorated and he was refusing help, having “put walls up”.

He said he refused to co-operate for probation reports that could have helped reduce his sentence.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Perkins he was a “dangerous offender” that “posed a significant risk” to the public. He added: “Your complete inability to control yourself drives me to that conclusion.”

He gave him an extended 11-year jail sentence, made up of seven years’ jail, and a four-year licence period. He was also given a restraining order of indefinite length to keep him away from both victims.