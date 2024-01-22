A monster who repeatedly raped a 10-year-old girl in Leeds has had his sentence almost doubled.

Evil paedophile Michael King, 33, spent months abusing the young girl, who eventually confided in a friend.

He was handed an extended 11-year jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court in October last year, which followed a trial in which he was found guilty of three counts of rape of a child under 13, four counts of sexual assault and one of inciting or engaging in sexual activity with a child.

But the victim’s family were left disappointed by the length of his sentence – and an application was lodged with the Court of Appeal.

Paedophile Michael King, 33, has had his sentence doubled after an appeal was lodged.

That application was successful and will mean that King will spend 20 years behind bars, including a one-year extended licence, which is almost double the original sentence.

It comes after the officer in the case, Detective Constable Oliver Hunter, submitted a request to the reviewing lawyer for the sentence to be appealed.

This was assessed and supported by the Crown Prosecution. The subsequent application by the Attorney General was heard at the Court of Appeal on Friday (January 19).

The sex offender conditions which were originally place on King, who is from the Farsley area, are unchanged – he will remain on the Sex Offenders Register and will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “King’s offending has had a very traumatic impact on the victim, and we hope the increased sentence he has now received will give her and her family a greater sense of justice as they continue to move on with their lives.

“The police and our partners in the Crown Prosecution Service are committed to supporting victims throughout the investigation and the prosecution process and we hope this successful appeal for an increased sentence will demonstrate that commitment and give other victims of similar offences the confidence to come forward knowing they will be supported.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported last year how the ordeal had been “simply horrifying” and “absolutely devastating” for the young victim.

During the original sentencing, a statement from her mother was read to the court. It said: “It’s an experience that can’t be undone or taken away. We have had to put our faith in the British justice system and it’s not been easy. What happened to her is simply horrifying.