Evil Leeds paedophile told 11-year-old she would be taken away if she told of abuse
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Meehan was jailed for 14 years at Leeds Crown Court this week after he was found guilty by a jury of multiple offences against an 11-year-old, and a further offence against a 15-year-old.
The court heard that Meehan initially “tested the water” with the girl and would show her sex toys and made her watch him masturbate.
He then began a campaign of abuse, sexually touching her and making her perform sex acts, telling her to “just do it”. The girl later said she cried herself to sleep.
But in a move that the judge described as being “mean, nasty and manipulative”, Meehan then targeted the girl over social media, pretending to be a 13-year-old boy and befriended her. He then then convinced her to send him explicit images, which he later shared to humiliate her.
The girl later tried to confide in others, but retracted her claims when Meehan said she would be taken into care and her family would disown her.
He later sexually assaulted the older victim by touching her bottom after making sexual comments.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
Meehan, now of Orchard View Road, Chesterfield, was found guilty of assault of a girl under 13 by penetration, rape a girl under 13, cause or incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and possessing an indecent image.
Little mitigation was offered due his denials of the offences, but it was heard he had never been in trouble before.
He was told he must serve the-thirds of his sentence, rather than the usual half, before being considered for parole, and was put on the sex offender register for life.