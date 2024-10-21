Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad twice broke into his estranged partner’s home after he strangled her in a jealous rage.

Christopher Mozley attacked the woman with an “evil” look on his face, even throwing a toy kitchen at her.

The 36-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Noble said the couple had been in an “on/off” relationship for around four years and had a daughter together.

The situation came to a head on July 13 when Mozley was at the woman’s home in Hunslet, they began arguing and he accused her of cheating. He grabbed her phone and smashed it before picking up the toy kitchen and throwing it towards her.

Mozley attacked his ex partner then twice broke into her home. (pic by National World) | National World

He then punched her several times and grabbed her by the arms as she tried get away. Mozley then put both hands around her neck and she struggled to breathe, with the woman saying he looked “evil”. He became apologetic after he let go.

Three days later at 12.30am, the woman heard banging at her door and window and could hear Mozley shouting her name. He then forced the bedroom window open causing damage.

She phoned the police and tried to get away from him, fleeing the house. A neighbour had heard the commotion and let her take refuge.

Mozley returned to her home again on August 20 at around 11.30am, banging on the window again and pleading to be let in. She refused and dialled 999 again. Mozley smashed the living room window and entered, apologising. The police arrived and arrested him.

Mozley, of Westbourne Avenue, Beeston later admitted strangulation and assault and two counts of criminal damage. He has seven previous convictions for 10 offences, including an attack on a previous partner in which he poured boiling water over her.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand. Mitigating, Michael Walsh said that he knew a custodial sentence was “inevitable”.

He said: “He is somebody who clearly needs to address these issues related to his decision making when in relationships, otherwise he may find himself before the court in the future.”

He said he had a job in Hunslet as a forklift driver waiting for him on his release.

Judge Richard Mansell KC jailed him for 15 months and said that Mozley had a “real problem controlling his temper” and had “serious underlying issues with trust and anger” that may be linked to his childhood.