Everything we know after man's body discovered on Tinshill Mount in Leeds

Here is everything we know about the incident:

What happened?

Police cordoned off a street in Leeds after a man's body was discovered.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death. Picture: Google.

Where and when were police called?

At 9.40am on Thursday (June 23), police were called to an address in Tinshill Mount, Leeds, where a man had been found with injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Was there a significant police presence?

A scene remained in place at the address on Friday.

What have police said?

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death.