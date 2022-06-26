Everything we know after man's body discovered on Tinshill Mount in Leeds

Here is everything we know about the incident:
What happened?
Police cordoned off a street in Leeds after a man's body was discovered.
Where and when were police called?
At 9.40am on Thursday (June 23), police were called to an address in Tinshill Mount, Leeds, where a man had been found with injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Was there a significant police presence?
A scene remained in place at the address on Friday.
What have police said?
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained.