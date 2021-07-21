Everything we know after 15-year-old boy tragically dies in West Yorkshire canal

This is everything we know so far:

What happened?

Police were called to reports of a concern for safety regarding a boy in the water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from the canal at Stocking Lane in Knottingley. Photo: Google.

Emergency services attended and found the body of a 15-year-old boy.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

When and where did it happen?

Police received the call at 5.28pm on Tuesday, July 20.

It happened in the canal at Stocking Lane, Knottingley, Wakefield.

What have the police said?

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around the above time, or who may have information about how the boy ended up in the water.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, said: “This has been a tragic incident in which a boy has sadly lost his life and I would like to advise people of the dangers posed by open water.

“Even on days as hot as we have had recently, canals can still be very cold and cold water can cause cramps in even the strongest swimmers.

“Currents created by boats and water movements around locks and weirs can also be dangerous.

"There may also be items lurking beneath the surface that could cause injury.”

If you can assist this investigation then please call 101 or use the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1462 of 20 July.

This is the seventh reported open water death during the recent heatwave​

The tragic news comes after the body of a man was recovered at Pugneys Country Park on Monday, following a two-day search of the lake.

He had been reported missing on Sunday afternoon after being spotted in the water getting into difficulty.

A man in his 50s was also pulled from the River Ouse in York on Sunday after kayakers spotted his body near the Water End Bridge

A man’s body was pulled from the lake at Crookes Valley Park in Sheffield on the same day.

Elsewhere, Dorset Police said emergency services were called at 6.30pm on Sunday to reports that a man had fallen off rocks at Stair Hole near to Lulworth Cove in the Purbeck area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed, according to the force, which added that there were no suspicious circumstances.