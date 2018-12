Police mobile speed cameras are being set up across several roads in Leeds this week.

This is the list of locations as published by West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Council. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations on each road. Please drive safely.

1. A653 Dewsbury Road A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre. Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road

2. Broad Lane Broad Lane, Sandford Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane

3. A653 Woodkirk A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk Between Quarry Lane and Lowry Road

4. A58 Easterly Road A58 Easterley Road, Leeds, between Oakwood Lane roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive

