Events manager jailed for driving to Leeds LEGO event while on a ban

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
An events manager banned from driving decided to get behind the wheel months later has been jailed.

The judge told Jordan Reynolds there would have been “crystal clarity” about the consequences, before he sent him into custody.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 30-year-old was sentenced in April to a 12-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, for driving while banned, possession of a knife and resisting arrest.

But on August 6, police pulled over an Audi A3 on Armley Road that they suspected to be on cloned plates.

Reynolds was driving to the LEGO event in Leeds when he was stopped by police.placeholder image
Reynolds was driving to the LEGO event in Leeds when he was stopped by police. | NW / Getty

Reynolds was behind the wheel. He complied and openly admitted he was banned and had no insurance. He admitted the charges.

Reynolds, of Westbourne Avenue, Beeston has six previous convictions for 16 offences, including multiple for driving-related matters.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said Reynolds now ran his own events production company and was driving to the Headrow in Leeds for a LEGO exhibition that he was involved in.

Mr Stewart said: “He knows he should not have been driving. He pulled over immediately and is remorseful. Somebody else should have been driving.”

Judge Robin Mairs told Reynolds: “It would have been explained to you with crystal clarity what a breach would mean.

“You were quite prepared to take the risk. It was a deliberate and conscious decision.”

He said he could have “no confidence” that Reynolds would adhere to a community sentence and said there was “no alternative to activation”.

He activated six months of his suspended sentence, and gave him an additional month, totalling seven months.

