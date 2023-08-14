A man has been jailed for 13 years for causing the death of a cyclist in a collision in South Elmsall in 2019.

Gregg Marsh of Bracken Hill, Ackworth was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (August 14) after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. The 24-year-old was also banned from driving for 11 years and six months.

The charge relates to the death of 53-year-old Shaun Parkin-Coates after Marsh hit the man with his car on the A638 Doncaster Road on December 21, 2019.

Gregg March was sentenced to 13 years in jail for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

Marsh drove his heavily damaged Ford Fiesta for around five miles after hitting Mr. Parkin-Coates, who was riding his bike, and was later arrested by police at his home.

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Shaun was making his way home from work, with just a few days to go before Christmas, when one man’s selfish and reckless actions took away his future.

“He was wearing reflective clothing and had lights on his bike and backpack and had taken all sensible precautions that we would expect a cyclist to take when travelling at night.

“Marsh could have accepted responsibility for what he did on the night but instead chose to drive away. He again had the opportunity to accept responsibility for his actions at court but has not done so. Instead, he has maintained that he did not see Shaun and that there were no lights on his bike, a claim at odds with CCTV and eyewitness accounts.

“Before the collision, Marsh had been seen driving erratically and, on his arrest, had alcohol, cocaine and cannabis in his system. His behaviour and manner of driving that night was dangerous and sadly has ultimately resulted in Shaun’s death.