Entrenched drug dealer caught in Wakefield once had promising football career

A dealer once with a promising career in football was caught selling drugs for a third time, leading to a mandatory minimum jail term.

Under the third-strike rule, Jamie Fullalove was given the seven-year sentence, minus his discount for his guilty pleas.

Leeds Crown Court was told that police became suspicious of a Peugeot 207 parked outside Nisa on Windhill Road, in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield, on June 10 last year.

Driven by Fullalove, he appeared to be waiting for someone, prosecutor Andrew Stranex said.

Fullalove (pictured) was caught selling drugs for a third time, this time outside of Nisa in Wakefield. | WYP / National World / Google Maps

The police approached and quizzed the 23-year-old, who confessed he had drugs on him.

He was found to have 191 separate deals of heroin and and crack cocaine.

Arrested, he gave a no-comment interview to officers. The court was told he had two previous convictions for dealing in crack and heroin.

Fullalove, of Westcombe Court, Wyke, Bradford, admitted two fresh charges of dealing in Class A drugs.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Safter Salam said his client had been on remand for eight months, but had used his time wisely, taking a joinery course, worked in the servery and was a trusted wing cleaner.

He said Fullalove had been a promising young football player and had been sent to the Pro Elite Football Academy.

But he said his father had been a drug user and Fullalove had his own substance misuse issues.

He said: “It’s clear he is not a sophisticated criminal.”

The judge, Recorder David Gordon, said Fullalove’s jail sentence would be the mandatory seven years, and with his early guilty-plea discount, it came to 2,045 days - a little over five years and seven months.