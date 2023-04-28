Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Enterprise Way crash: 56-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash near Aldi supermarket in Castleford

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in West Yorkshire.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

It happened at about 4.26pm (yesterday) when a grey Nissan Juke and a gold Triumph Thunderbird Motorcycle were in collision in Enterprise Way, Castleford, at the junction with the entrance to the car park of the Aldi supermarket.

The motorcycle rider, a 56-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers spoke to the Juke driver at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the movements of either vehicle prior to it to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision outside Aldi in CastlefordPolice are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision outside Aldi in Castleford
The team would also like to hear from anyone who has footage that may assist the investigation. The log reference is 1190 of 27 April.