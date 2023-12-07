An enormous cannabis farm worth almost £500,000 has been busted by police in a derelict Leeds care home.

The shocking discovery, made at the former Moorfield House Nursing Home, in Fieldhouse Walk, Moortown, came after cops raided the building on Monday (November 4).

They said that cannabis plants found in the abandoned property had an estimated street value of £448,050.

Six Albanian nationals were arrested at the scene and were later charged with production of cannabis.

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £448,050 were found at the former Moorfield House Nursing Home, in Fieldhouse Walk, Moortown, Leeds, on November 4. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

They are Alitor Deda, 30, Erijon Gjoka, 21, Edison Markeci, 21, Agostin Marku, 36, Ali Qerfozi, 41, and Andi Teta, 32, all of Moorfield House.