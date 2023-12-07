Enormous cannabis farm in Moortown worth almost £500k busted by police in Leeds as six due in court
The shocking discovery, made at the former Moorfield House Nursing Home, in Fieldhouse Walk, Moortown, came after cops raided the building on Monday (November 4).
They said that cannabis plants found in the abandoned property had an estimated street value of £448,050.
Six Albanian nationals were arrested at the scene and were later charged with production of cannabis.
They are Alitor Deda, 30, Erijon Gjoka, 21, Edison Markeci, 21, Agostin Marku, 36, Ali Qerfozi, 41, and Andi Teta, 32, all of Moorfield House.
They appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 5.