Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Enormous cannabis farm in Moortown worth almost £500k busted by police in Leeds as six due in court

An enormous cannabis farm worth almost £500,000 has been busted by police in a derelict Leeds care home.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The shocking discovery, made at the former Moorfield House Nursing Home, in Fieldhouse Walk, Moortown, came after cops raided the building on Monday (November 4).

They said that cannabis plants found in the abandoned property had an estimated street value of £448,050.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six Albanian nationals were arrested at the scene and were later charged with production of cannabis.

Most Popular
Cannabis plants worth an estimated £448,050 were found at the former Moorfield House Nursing Home, in Fieldhouse Walk, Moortown, Leeds, on November 4. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.Cannabis plants worth an estimated £448,050 were found at the former Moorfield House Nursing Home, in Fieldhouse Walk, Moortown, Leeds, on November 4. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.
Cannabis plants worth an estimated £448,050 were found at the former Moorfield House Nursing Home, in Fieldhouse Walk, Moortown, Leeds, on November 4. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

They are Alitor Deda, 30, Erijon Gjoka, 21, Edison Markeci, 21, Agostin Marku, 36, Ali Qerfozi, 41, and Andi Teta, 32, all of Moorfield House.

They appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 5.