Police say they have had to carry out a number of operations at local drive-thrus, following complaints from neighbours. Picture: Getty.

Engine revving, loud music, ‘donut’ manouevres and street racing have become commonplace at such outlets, West Yorkshire Police officer Keith Pape said.

Mr Pape, who made his remarks on behalf of the force while commenting on controversial plans for a new drive-thru restaurant in Castleford, said the issue was irritating neighbours.

And he added that officers were “frustrated” by a lack of co-operation from the big businesses who operate such outlets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to the high level of complaints received, Wakefield District Police have, on a number of occasions, (been) committed to carrying out police operations at locations involving drive-thrus, in an attempt to reduce the incidents of anti-social behaviour and Road Traffic Act offences.

The officer said this was, “Resulting in a drain on the police resources which could have been utilised elsewhere across the district.”

Nearly 100 people have objected to the proposal for a new drive-thru, which would be located in Bridge Street car park in Castleford, close to Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre.

Those opposed to the idea have cited fears around the extra traffic it would generate, the loss of parking space and the potential impact on other local businesses.

The applicants have still yet to confirm who might run the premises, if it gets planning permission, having cryptically said in May they were talking to a number of potential operators.

Mr Pape said that the police would not oppose the application, as long as effective CCTV was installed at the site, along with an automatic number plate recognition system.

He said that officers have, “At times, been frustrated with the lack

of co-operation shown from current operators of the coffee and fast food outlets and the reluctance to engage and implement measures retrospectively, in order to help reduce the incidents.