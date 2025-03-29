Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A humiliated drunken thug hurled a glass into the face of a pub patron after tripping over the victim’s walking stick.

The man was left with a 5cm gash above his eye when James West slung the glass at his head in The Regent in Leeds city centre.

Admitting Section 20 GBH without intent, West was spared custody at Leeds Crown Court this week, despite a chequered past that includes convictions for violence.

The court heard that the victim had been sat having a quiet drink in the Kirkgate pub on August 2 last year. He required a walking stick and placed it on the floor next to him when he sat down.

But when West walked in, clearly drunk, he tripped over the stick. He picked up the glass and threw it at the man’s face, striking him and causing it to shatter.

The victim, who had never met West before, felt the blood running down his face from his left eyebrow, prosecutor Abigail Langford said.

First aid was administered and the police were called. The man was taken to hospital where he required stitches to the wound, which was around 8mm deep.

Having been arrested, West made full admissions in his interview, said that he regretted doing it and confessed he had anger issues.

The 31-year-old, of Whinmoor Way, Stanks, has previous convictions for making threats to kill and possession of weapons in public while he was youth.

He later received six months in a young offender institute in 2014 for ABH, and then a common assault in 2016.

Mitigating for his latest offence, Matthew Harding said that West did not offer any further violence towards the victim after throwing the glass, and even waited for the police to arrive.

He said: “He is older now and a little wiser but has further to go on that journey.”

Judge Kate Rayfield said she had watched the footage from the pub and said West was clearly drunk, but conceded it was impulsive.

Addressing West directly, she said: “What happened that day was absolutely horrific for a man who was just sat having a drink, but it was not a case of you seeking out violence and confrontation.

“It was an immediate reaction to being embarrassed by falling over his stick.

“To your credit you admitted to having an anger problem. You are quick to turn. You could do with some work.”

She gave him 12 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement.

But Judge Rayfield warned him that she has “no interest in excuses”, and if he fails to comply with the requirements, he will be returned to court and jailed.