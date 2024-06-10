Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police found cannabis stashed under the seat of a BMW being driven by a drug dealer in Leeds.

Hassan Arfan was spotted on October 9 last year driving the car near the Elland Road roundabout heading into the city centre.

Cops pulled him over and found nine individually wrapped cannabis deals with a total value of £270 under the 22-year-old’s seat. There was also more than £300 in cash.

Hassan Arfan was handed a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court after he was caught with cannabis. Photo: James Hardisty.

He was arrested and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B and possessing criminal property in relation to the car. Arfan was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (June 7).

The court heard that a search was carried out at Arfan’s home as well as at the home of an accomplice who was in the car at the time.

Prosecuting, Timothy Jacobs said: “The defendant’s phone had messages that were suggestive of street dealing.”

For the defence, Imran Khan said: “He started using cannabis to deal with the stress of life.

“But that came to a stop when he was remanded in custody for three weeks at HMP Hull, which he said was a shocking experience.”

Arfan, of Gawthorne Terrace, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, which was suspended for 18 months. Recorder Ian Mullarkey ordered him to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work.