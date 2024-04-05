Elland Road: Man wanted over assault at Leeds United event space that left victim with serious leg injuries

An image has been shared of a man wanted by police over a serious assault near Elland Road.
Leeds District CID would like to speak to the man in the below picture regarding a assault at The Pavilion on Lowfields Road.

It happened last December and left another man with serious leg injuries.  

The Pavilion is an event space on the same grounds as the Leeds United stadium Elland Road.

This man is wanted by West Yorkshire Police over an assault in LeedsThis man is wanted by West Yorkshire Police over an assault in Leeds
Enquiries have been made to positively identify this man and now the public is being asked to assist with this matter.  

If you can help then please contact Leeds District CID on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13230692438.  

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.  

