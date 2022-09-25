The car meet took place at Flixborough Industrial estate

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Flixborough Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe, at 9:10pm on Saturday 24 September.

A number of cars had been taking part in a car meet on the estate and one car crashed into bystanders.

It is believed that eleven people have been injured; four were seriously injured and one was in a critical condition. Police said they are all receiving treatment and it is believed that they are in a stable but serious condition.

Inspector John Rickells, from Humberside Police, said a teenager had been arrested. They are appealing for people to come forward with information.

He said: “This was a multi-agency incident response and we worked with our emergency service colleagues to provide emergency first aid and establish the circumstances of the incident.

“As part of our investigations, a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. At this time our investigations are at a really early stage, and we will release more information when we are able to do so.

“We are aware that a number of people left the scene prior to emergency services arriving, and they may have witnessed what happened. We would ask that anyone who may have mobile phone /dashcam footage of the vehicles involved both prior to and at the time of the collision to contact us so that we can establish exactly how the incident happened.