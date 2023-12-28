Eleven evil killers facing decades behind bars after being convicted at Leeds Crown Court

3 . Christopher Donaldson

Christopher Donaldson, 45, was jailed after being found guilty of murdering HGV driver Mark Steel during a street brawl in Ossett in Wakefield. Mr Steel, 41, was fatally stabbed in the chest, back and neck on Parkfield View on September 2 last year during the fight. He was there trying to help get his friend’s stolen bank card back from the three defendants, who all lived on the street. Donaldson came out of his property armed with a chain and a knife, which he plunged into Mr Steel in the ensuing confrontation. Donaldson was jailed for life with a minimum 24 years in March of this year. (pic by WYP) found guilty of murder following a trial and jailed for life with a minimum 24 years, minus the 209 days he has spent on remand. He was also found guilty of ABH and GBH. Photo: WYP