Eleven evil killers facing decades behind bars after being convicted at Leeds Crown Court

It’s the most heinous crime imaginable, and eleven people this year have been convicted at Leeds Crown Court of killing another person.
From crimes of passion to sickening street violence, several defendants have received life sentences over the past 12 months and face decades behind bars. Some may never see freedom again.
1. Convicted killers
Convicted killers who have been put behind bars this year. (pics from WYP / National World) Photo: WYP
2. Satpreet Singh Gandhi
Vengeful Singh Gandhi stabbed his estranged wife to death on the doorstep of her Headingley flat after refusing to believe their relationship was over. He was even caught on camera days before buying the kitchen knife in Asda which he used to murder her. The court heard that 32-year-old Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi had finally plucked up the courage to leave her abusive husband, but he would not accept her decision. He admitted her killing and in January was jailed for life with a minimum 23 years and four months to be served. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
3. Christopher Donaldson
Christopher Donaldson, 45, was jailed after being found guilty of murdering HGV driver Mark Steel during a street brawl in Ossett in Wakefield. Mr Steel, 41, was fatally stabbed in the chest, back and neck on Parkfield View on September 2 last year during the fight. He was there trying to help get his friend’s stolen bank card back from the three defendants, who all lived on the street. Donaldson came out of his property armed with a chain and a knife, which he plunged into Mr Steel in the ensuing confrontation. Donaldson was jailed for life with a minimum 24 years in March of this year. (pic by WYP) found guilty of murder following a trial and jailed for life with a minimum 24 years, minus the 209 days he has spent on remand. He was also found guilty of ABH and GBH. Photo: WYP
4. Anthony Sladek
Sladek stood trial alongside Christopher Donaldson over the death of HGV driver Tony Steel, who was stabbed to death outside a property in Ossett in Wakefield. Anthony Sladek, 39, had also denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter. He was given 11-and-a-half years. It was claimed by the defendants that they acted in self defence, that Mr Steel had been carrying a chain or metal bar, which was rejected. The judge, Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC said of the brawl that “matters got well out of hand”. He told those involved: “None of you have shown any remorse whatsoever. You have been indifferent, at best, to the death of Anthony Steel.” Photo: WYP
5. Aiden Ramsdale
Sick Aiden Ramsdale was handed a minimum 33-year jail term in April for the brutal murder of Bradley Wall. Ramsdale was caught on an audio recording boasting to his dad that it was "like an Isis killing" after he beat him to death with a paving slab after Mr Wall either fell or was thrown from Ramsdale's second-floor-flat window in Beeston. Despite this, and CCTV picking up 25-year-old Ramsdale with the slab, he continued to deny the murder. But the jury were not convinced by Ramsdale's flimsy defence and unanimously found him guilty. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
6. Rawden Ibbitson
Obsessed Rawden Ibbitson brutally beat his Leeds neighbour to death and even bit off parts of her body in the most gruesome way after she spurned his advances. The 32-year-old not only caused extensive abrasions to Jennifer Andrews' head, neck and body, he fractured her jaw and inflicted such bruising to her head it caused a bleed to the brain. He admitted killing her and in May was jailed for life, and ordered to serve a minimum of 29 years. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP