Elderly woman dies in Ilkley house fire

Police were called to Cowpasture Road at 8.37am on Thursday.

The woman died at the address, a spokesman said.

Her family has been informed.

Enquiries are continuing with the fire service to establish what caused the fire.

Road closures are still in place and are likely to remain in place until later this afternoon.

Firefighters in the aftermath of the blaze at Cowpasture Road.