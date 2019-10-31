Elderly woman dies in Ilkley house fire
An 89-year-old woman has died after a fire at a property in Ilkley, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed.
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 2:35 pm
Updated
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 4:08 pm
Police were called to Cowpasture Road at 8.37am on Thursday.
The woman died at the address, a spokesman said.
Her family has been informed.
Enquiries are continuing with the fire service to establish what caused the fire.
Road closures are still in place and are likely to remain in place until later this afternoon.