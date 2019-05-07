Elderly man taken to hospital after Leeds flat fire

Have your say

An elderly man had to be taken to hospital after a fire broke out in his Burley flat.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 9.17pm on Monday to reports of a fire in St Ann's Way, Burley.

Materials left on top of the cooker had caught fire and fire crews used a high powered fan to clear the flat of smoke.

Smoke detectors were fitted and were set off by the fire.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two pumps from Leeds and one from Moortown attended.