Canoeists and paddleboarders dived into their festive outfits this morning and took off for the Santa’s Big Paddle Splash on the Leeds to Liverpool Canal
Despite the sun shining, there was no escaping the freezing waters for dozens taking part in what has become an annual tinsel-tinged event. Those taking part set off from The Tiny Tea Room in Rodley at around 11am and set sail towards Apperley Bridge Marina, before making the return journey.
Hundreds of people lined the route to watch support the Santa-costume-wearing seadogs from Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding and White Rose Canoe Club.
1. The 2023 Santa Splash
Members of the paddle community including Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding and White Rose Canoe Club at Rodley for the annual Big Paddle Community Santa Splash from Rodley to Apperley Bridge and back. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
2. The 2023 Santa Splash
Sisters Loredana and Laura Condor of Woodlhouse gear up for the Santa Splash.(pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
3. The 2023 Santa Splash
Santas line up on the canal. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
4. The 2023 Santa Splash
Treesy does it....paddlers make their way along the waterway. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
5. The 2023 Santa Splash
Elf-taught paddler Alison Traynor makes her way along the route. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
6. The 2023 Santa Splash
Paddlers move their way along the Leeds Liverpool Canal. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding