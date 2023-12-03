3 . Sanchez Njie

Street dealer Sanchez Njie was caught with “business cards” used to flog drugs in Leeds. 23-year-old Njie of Gipton was found with cocaine and heroin at his address after police attended over an unrelated matter. Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “You were playing a significant role motivated by financial advantage. This was on an ongoing basis, given the business cards, scales and mobile phones. You are a young man who continues to offend – and offend while on license. It has to be a prison sentence." He was sentenced to four years in jail. Photo: West Yorkshire Police