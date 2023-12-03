It was another busy week at Leeds Crown Court as several criminals were sentenced to time in jail.
They all appeared before judges in the city, with jail sentences ranging from several months to years.
1. Leeds Crown Court
The following people have been punished for their crimes at Leeds Crown Court this week. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Gavin Wilson
A Leeds thug told his wife he wanted to “drag her corpse to the car” before he strangled her in front of their children. Gavin Wilson had been arguing with the victim before he launched into the terrifying attack on July 5, which left her with red marks to her neck. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Photo: National World
3. Sanchez Njie
Street dealer Sanchez Njie was caught with “business cards” used to flog drugs in Leeds. 23-year-old Njie of Gipton was found with cocaine and heroin at his address after police attended over an unrelated matter. Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “You were playing a significant role motivated by financial advantage. This was on an ongoing basis, given the business cards, scales and mobile phones. You are a young man who continues to offend – and offend while on license. It has to be a prison sentence." He was sentenced to four years in jail. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Marek Wesolowski
A drunk thug spat in the face of a police officer in a “disgusting” attack after cops were called to a house party in Leeds. Marek Wesolowski, 52, became aggressive when he was told he would have to leave his Moor Allerton home on November 2. Wesolowski was handed a 12-month community order. Photo: National World
5. Gary Pitten
A Leeds man “clearly” caught on CCTV driving a car that was stolen in a burglary just hours before was jailed after he spent a year denying it was him. The £14,000 Audi was left on an adjacent street to where Gary Pitten lived in Harehills, while the clothes matching what he was wearing when he got into the vehicle were found at his home. A trial date was even fixed, Leeds Crown Court heard. Judge Ray Singh accused the 43-year-old “wasting everybody’s time”, so jailed him for 30 months after he finally admitted a charge of handling stolen goods. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Andrew Batty
A Leeds thug told his frightened grandmother he’d turn her gas and electricity off if she didn’t give him money for drugs. Andrew Batty is banned from contacting the elderly woman by a restraining order, but that hasn’t stopped him from repeatedly harassing her. Batty was sent to prison for eight months. Photo: National World