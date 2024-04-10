Eccup Lane Leeds crash: Elderly woman dies after crash with Jaguar and Ford Transit van

A woman in her eighties has died after a crash in Leeds. 
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following the fatal accident in Leeds that took place yesterday on Eccup Lane (April 9).  

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage, to contact them as roads policing officers investigate the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a daily headline round-up, as well as all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails

A file image of Eccup Lane in Leeds where the crash took place (Photo by Google)A file image of Eccup Lane in Leeds where the crash took place (Photo by Google)
A file image of Eccup Lane in Leeds where the crash took place (Photo by Google)

A police spokesperson said: “At just before 4pm yesterday (Tuesday), a blue Jaguar X-Type car was travelling along Eccup Lane when it was in collision with the rear of a white Ford Transit van at the junction with King Lane, causing minor damage.  

“The driver of the X-Type, a woman in her eighties, was taken to hospital after suffering what was believed to be a medical episode, and sadly passed away there a short time later.

“No other injuries were reported.  

“Roads policing officers are investigating this collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage which may assist to contact them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened prior to the collision.”

The Roads Policing Unit can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, referencing police log 1107 of April 9.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsPolice