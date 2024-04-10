Eccup Lane Leeds crash: Elderly woman dies after crash with Jaguar and Ford Transit van
Police are appealing for information following the fatal accident in Leeds that took place yesterday on Eccup Lane (April 9).
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage, to contact them as roads policing officers investigate the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “At just before 4pm yesterday (Tuesday), a blue Jaguar X-Type car was travelling along Eccup Lane when it was in collision with the rear of a white Ford Transit van at the junction with King Lane, causing minor damage.
“The driver of the X-Type, a woman in her eighties, was taken to hospital after suffering what was believed to be a medical episode, and sadly passed away there a short time later.
“No other injuries were reported.
“Roads policing officers are investigating this collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage which may assist to contact them.
“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened prior to the collision.”
The Roads Policing Unit can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, referencing police log 1107 of April 9.