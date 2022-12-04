The incident is reported to have happened between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Sunday, November 27 when a woman was walking with her children on Acre Crescent.

An unknown male was said to have approached the woman and, following a short conversation, attempted to take a child out of a pram.

The child was strapped in and remained the pram and was not harmed during the incident.

Picture: Google

A 36-year old-man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers previously issued an e-fit image of a suspect and are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who lives in the area who has CCTV footage of a small white van to contact police.

