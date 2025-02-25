Ebike-riding dealer put Beeston home windows through in drug revenge move

A balaclava-wearing dealer fled police after putting the windows through of a property in a suspected drug-related feud.

Shane Thompson was arrested at the scene, but wriggled free from police, leaving his coat and his drugs behind.

The 26-year-old, who has previous convictions for dealing in heroin and crack cocaine, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

It was heard that Thompson was with three others, riding around the Beeston area on March 23 last year on electric bikes, wearing face coverings and selling drugs.

The police were alerted when they began to smash the windows to a property on Woodview Road, thought to be related to a drug-related dispute or a debt.

Thompson (pictured) was caught selling drugs and smashing up a property in Beeston.

When officers arrived, the other three made off on their bikes but Thompson tried to flee on foot and was tackled by officers on nearby Harlech Road, prosecutor Ayman Khokhar said.

He then was able to get free, but left his coat that contained two phones, more than 60 wraps of crack cocaine and more than 40 wraps of heroin.

Thompson, of Spring Close Avenue, West End Park, handed himself into the police later.

He denied any wrongdoing and only changing his pleas to guilty prior to his trial, which was due to begin in September last year.

He admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, criminal damage and escaping lawful custody.

Thompson has 18 previous convictions for 48 offences, including drug dealing in 2021, when he was jailed for 32 months.

Mitigating, Tom Jackson said Thompson was prepared for jail, having brought a bag of belongings with him.

He said that he lacked maturity, despite being 26, and had ADHD. He also said his partner was expecting a baby and knew he would not be present as a father in the near future.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said Thompson had simply “attempted to downplay” his involvement “as much as he could” by initially pleading not guilty, then putting in a basis of plea that he labelled a “pack of lies”.

He jailed him for 51 months.