Eastmoor Road Wakefield: Police make arrest following machete attack after man chased by two people
Officers rushed to Eastmoor Road shortly before 12.30am on Saturday (February 17), where they were told that a man had been "chased by two people prior to the assault".
The 40-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident has been urged to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240089390.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.