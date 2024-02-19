Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Eastmoor Road Wakefield: Police make arrest following machete attack after man chased by two people

Police have made an arrest after a man was attacked with a machete in Wakefield.
By James Connolly
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:50 GMT
Officers rushed to Eastmoor Road shortly before 12.30am on Saturday (February 17), where they were told that a man had been "chased by two people prior to the assault".

The 40-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident has been urged to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240089390.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

