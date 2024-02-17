Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at 12:27am today (February 17) to Eastmoor Road in Wakefield to reports that a man had been assaulted. It is understood that the man has been chased by two people prior to the assault and was then attacked with a machete.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240089390.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.