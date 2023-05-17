Easterly Road Harehills: Armed police deployed to Leeds street after reports of 'youth with a knife'
Armed police have been deployed to a street in east Leeds following reports of a “youth with a knife”.
In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.06pm yesterday, police received a report of a youth seen with a knife in Easterly Road, Harehills.
“Armed officers were deployed to the area and detained a male nearby, but no weapons were found. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident."