Easterly Road Harehills: Armed police deployed to Leeds street after reports of 'youth with a knife'

Armed police have been deployed to a street in east Leeds following reports of a “youth with a knife”.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 17th May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:50 BST

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.06pm yesterday, police received a report of a youth seen with a knife in Easterly Road, Harehills.

“Armed officers were deployed to the area and detained a male nearby, but no weapons were found. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident."

Police received a report of a youth seen with a knife in Easterly Road, Harehills. Picture: GooglePolice received a report of a youth seen with a knife in Easterly Road, Harehills. Picture: Google
