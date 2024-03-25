Easterly Road Harehills: 16-year-old boy stabbed in street robbery in Leeds left seriously injured
The attack, that happened in a ginnel between Easterly Road and Hovingham Avenue in Harehills, was reported to police shortly before 9pm last night (March 24).
It saw the victim stabbed after he was approached and threatened by a group of masked men who stole his coat.
The teenager was rushed to hospital for treatment. He received a serious injury to his chest which was not considered life threatening.
A scene was put in place overnight for forensic examination, but it was removed this morning.
Detectives are appealing for information on the attack.