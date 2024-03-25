Easterly Road Harehills: 16-year-old boy stabbed in street robbery in Leeds left seriously injured

A 16-year-old boy was left seriously injured after he was stabbed during a street robbery in Leeds.
James Connolly
James Connolly
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:12 GMT
The attack, that happened in a ginnel between Easterly Road and Hovingham Avenue in Harehills, was reported to police shortly before 9pm last night (March 24).

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a ginnel between Easterly Road and Hovingham Avenue on March 24. Photo: Google.Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a ginnel between Easterly Road and Hovingham Avenue on March 24. Photo: Google.
It saw the victim stabbed after he was approached and threatened by a group of masked men who stole his coat.

The teenager was rushed to hospital for treatment. He received a serious injury to his chest which was not considered life threatening.

A scene was put in place overnight for forensic examination, but it was removed this morning.

Detectives are appealing for information on the attack.

