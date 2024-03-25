Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attack, that happened in a ginnel between Easterly Road and Hovingham Avenue in Harehills, was reported to police shortly before 9pm last night (March 24).

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a ginnel between Easterly Road and Hovingham Avenue on March 24. Photo: Google.

It saw the victim stabbed after he was approached and threatened by a group of masked men who stole his coat.

The teenager was rushed to hospital for treatment. He received a serious injury to his chest which was not considered life threatening.

A scene was put in place overnight for forensic examination, but it was removed this morning.