The East Leeds division of West Yorkshire Police shared pictures of cannabis plants that had been seized from a property in the village.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Over the last few days local officers have seized some small Christmas trees from a house in Kippax.

“We often rely on the public for intelligence for cannabis grows in the area. If you know or suspect anyone growing cannabis then please ring our 101 number. All calls are confidential.”

The cannabis plants were seized from the property in Kippax. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson added: “Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to reassure the local communities, that action will be taken to disrupt those involved in the production and supply of drugs in order to provide safer communities for all."