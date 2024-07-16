East End Park Leeds: Seriously injured man rushed to hospital after reports of machete attack as six arrested
The incident, that was reported shortly after 1pm yesterday afternoon (July 15), happened in the East End Park area.
Police attended and found a 37-year-old man on Temple View Grove with a serious injury to his arm.
He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.
A scene was put in place for forensic examinations. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.
This morning (July 16), the force confirmed that six people have now been arrested in relation to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240381792, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.