Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six people have been arrested following reports of a machete attack in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, that was reported shortly after 1pm yesterday afternoon (July 15), happened in the East End Park area.

Police attended and found a 37-year-old man on Temple View Grove with a serious injury to his arm.

Google

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene was put in place for forensic examinations. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

This morning (July 16), the force confirmed that six people have now been arrested in relation to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240381792, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.