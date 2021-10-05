East End Park fatal crash: Leeds woman among two arrested over man's death
Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal crash in Leeds last night.
A 23-year-old woman from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A 26-year-old man, from the Rotherham area, has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the crash that occurred in East Park Road, Leeds, shortly before 8pm on Monday October 4.
A male pedestrian, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which involved a blue Seat Ibiza that had failed to stop for officers shortly before.
A scene remains in place in East Park Road, police confirmed.
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, saw the movements of the car in the time leading up to the collision, or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log 1597 of October 4 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is standard procedure for these circumstances.
The IOPC has confirmed that an independent investigation is underway.
