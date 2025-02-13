An e-scooter rider sexually assaulted children while riding around a suburban area of Leeds, a jury has heard.

The trial against Karl Davison began at Leeds Crown Court this week as he faces charges of assaults on five girls aged as young as 10.

The Crown says that the 43-year-old spent two days riding around the Middleton area in August last year, touching young girls and offering them rides on the orange and black electronic scooter.

It is alleged he even put his hand over the mouths of two victims to prevent them from screaming as he pulled at their underwear. His DNA was later found on one girl’s underwear, the court was told.

Prosecuting the case, Katherine Robinson said that during those two days, concern among the community grew after worried parents posted warnings on Facebook.

As a result, increased police patrols were arranged and Davison was arrested while riding around in the middle of the night.

Davison is standing trial for five counts of sexual assault on young girls while riding around on an e-scooter. | Adobe

He gave a false name and was on a different motorised scooter, but matched the description, Ms Robinson said.

But an orange and black scooter was later recovered from his home on Turnberry Gardens, Tingley.

Ms Robinson told the jury that throughout the trial they will see CCTV evidence of Davison’s location that match up to the locations of the alleged sex assaults.

She added: “It is upon that evidence we say you can be sure that Karl Davison is the man you will see in the CCTV, is the man the children described to the police, the man who was arrested and the man who committed these five offences.”

It was heard that on the afternoon of August 6 last year, a call was made to police that two girls had been stopped by a man on a scooter. They had been playing in a field when he grabbed the hand of one youngster and rubbed it against his genitals, asking if she liked it.

She then ran and he tried to then put his hand down the waistband of the shorts of the second girl and pull them down. He put his hand over her mouth but her friend was able to drag her from his clutches.

CCTV was later circulated in an effort to identify the culprit.

On the same evening, a third girl was offered a ride on his scooter while playing with friends also at a field. One of the young boys asked for ride, but was refused, however the girl was asked if she wanted a go.

She declined but Davison persuaded her, Ms Robinson said. During a ride on the scooter he put his hand down her underwear. She slapped him and ran away, alerting a neighbour. CCTV was also obtained leading up to that offence.

The next day, three children were playing near a tunnel that runs underneath the M62, when Davison was alleged to have approached them, offering to give only the young girl a ride.

He rode off with the girl stood in front of him holding onto the handlebars. He then pretended to lose control and crash sending them both tumbling.

He pinned her down on her front and pulled her trousers down. She was able to kick him off, and tried to escape, but he grabbed her and put her back on the floor with hand over her mouth as he pulled her underwear down.

He then touched her genitals before she was able to escape again and run for help.

Finally, the police were informed of another incident earlier on August 7, when the scooter rider struck up a conversation with a 15-year-old and began to touch her leg before she walked away.

Following his arrest at 3.20am on August 8, his home was searched and he was found to have indecent images of children in category A, B and C, with A showing the most serious abuse.

Davison has admitted three counts of making indecent images, but denies the five counts of sexual assault. He was not present for the first day of his trial.

The trial continues.