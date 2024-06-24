Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was found with a head injury after an “altercation” in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to Duncan Street in the early hours of yesterday morning (June 23), where a 41-year-old man was being treated by the ambulance service.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment and a scene was put in place while enquiries were carried out into the incident.

A man was found with head injuries after what police believe was an altercation on Duncan Street, Leeds, in the early hours of June 23. | James Hardisty

The man’s injuries were found not to be serious.

It is understood that there was an “altercation” in the area at around 5.20am on the same day, which police believe involved around six people.

The force said that it is thought the man suffered the injuries in this incident.

Those who may have witnessed the incident have been urged to contact police by calling 101 or by using the force’s website, quoting crime reference 13240336986.