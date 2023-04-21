News you can trust since 1890
Drury Lane Wakefield crash: Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after being thrown from bike

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after crashing into a signpost in Wakefield.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for information on the crash, which happened in Drury Lane on Thursday evening (April 20). The cyclist was travelling towards Westgate on a pedal bike when it mounted the kerb and crashed into a signpost.

The man, who is in his thirties, was thrown from the bike and was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital and his injuries could be life threatening, a police spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the cyclist at the time of or prior to the collision, to contact police using the 101LiveChat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 1863 of April 20.

The cyclist was travelling down Drury Lane towards Westgate, in Wakefield, when the crash took place (Photo: Google)The cyclist was travelling down Drury Lane towards Westgate, in Wakefield, when the crash took place (Photo: Google)
