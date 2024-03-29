Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mathew King later sent her messages which were "peppered" with abuse and "nasty" remarks, prosecutor Marte Alnaes told Leeds Crown Court this week.

The 31-year-old admitted making threats to kill and harassment without violence.

The court heard King and the woman had known each other since they were young but began a relationship in May 2022. On November 17, 2022, they were at her home in Osmondthorpe, along with her young son from a previous relationship, and King was in drink.

He began making derogatory remarks about the boy's father so the woman asked the boy to leave the room. King then picked up the large bread knife and waved it around, saying he was going to kill the boy's father and then told the woman: "I will slit you as well."

King then came towards her waving the knife but appeared to "snap out of it" and relented, Miss Alnaes said.

The woman said she was frightened because King had boasted previously about "stabbing a lad". She ordered him to leave and his friend came to pick him up.

King threatened to "slit" the woman as he waved a bread knife about. (library pic by National World)

Having completed rehab with the counselling service, Forward Leeds, for his drink and drug problems, he began messaging the woman again in July 2023, threatening to come to her home.

She also received over 100 calls from unknown numbers over the next four months. She ignored most, but on the occasions she did answer, it was King and she would hang up.

King, of Hollyshaw Lane, Whitkirk, has three previous convictions for four offences, including ABH and drink driving.

Mitigating, Christopher Dunn said: "The root of the problem is the defendant's drinking and substance misuse when he does drink. Fortunately, there has not been any repetition since. It clearly crosses the custody threshold, I can't argue it does not."