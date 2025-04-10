Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent thug attacked his partner and said he would ‘take her last breath’ after a booze and cocaine-fuelled bender

It came after Scott Morley kicked, punched and stamped on her in the kitchen of her home in Garforth, before grabbing her by the throat.

He poured a bottle of milk over her face in an act of humiliation and grabbed her with such force she was unable to speak for three days.

Forklift truck driver Morley was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted charges of ABH and strangulation.

The 40-year-old has been held on remand for seven months and appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds.

It was heard that the couple had been together for more than two years and he attacked her while they were in Bridlington in late 2023.

He was not charged, but bailed with conditions to stay away from her, which he ignored and persuaded her to allow him to live with her in Garforth.

In the early hours of August 31 last year they had been out drinking in the pub, then at a friend’s house.

But at around 4am they began arguing with the woman saying he was acting in a “weird manner”.

While in the kitchen, he punched her and dragged her to the floor, before stamping on her head.

He then grabbed her by the throat and she dropped her asthma inhaler. He kicked it away and told her: “I will take your last breath.”

Morley then poured the milk over face before leaving the house.

She called the police and later told them she was being assaulted “more or less daily”.

Morley, of Park Avenue, Kippax, denied the offences but changed his pleas on the day he was due to stand trial.

He has previous convictions including harassment and battery.

Mitigating, Allan Armbrister said: “It was a toxic relationship, both would drink and take cocaine.

“They were in a relationship for near two-and-a-half years, on reflection he realises he could have ended it much sooner. He deeply regrets he didn’t.”

He said Morley had abstained from alcohol but had started up again and by the time the relationship started, he was drinking heavily again.

Mr Armbrister added: “It’s clear alcohol is a factor and the use of cocaine. He has eliminated his use of them now.”

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Morley: “She described being terrified of you.”

He jailed him for three-and-a-half years and gave him an indefinite-length restraining order.