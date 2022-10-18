The Leeds man was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court for the attack on the woman who was in bed at the time.

Lithuanian Donatas Sakinis appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand since.

The court was told that Sakinis had been at a boozy party in Leeds on the night of March 22, 2020.

Sakinis was given a seven-year jail term.

After the woman went upstairs to bed and fell asleep, Sakinis went into her room but the woman’s partner and another reveller removed him.

Judge Robin Mairs told Sakinis: “This should have been a warning for you, and that should have stopped you, but it didn’t.

"You sneaked back in and later on she woke up and found to her horror that you were having sex with her.

"She quite clearly had been asleep and therefore you knew full well, even in your drunken state, there was on question of her ever consenting to this.

"You took advantage of her and her vulnerability at that time.”

The court was told that Sakinis has no previous convictions and had moved to the UK in 2018, first living in Boston in Lincolnshire before moving to Leeds.

No mitigation for the 23-year-old, of Marley Place, Beeston, was offered during the short sentencing hearing.