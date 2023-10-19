Drunken pervert sexually assaulted sleeping girl during illegal Leeds lockdown party

A drunken pervert who climbed into bed with a sleeping teenage girl during an illegal lockdown party in Leeds and pulled down her underwear.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edvanio Seque attended the gathering on April 10, 2020, which had been outlawed weeks earlier under the Covid-19 laws imposed by the Government.

But the 32-year-old admitted he drank too much, and even suggested he may have had his drink spiked and “blacked out”, prosecutor Adam Kirkby told Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then got into bed with the girl, pulled down her knickers and began touching her bottom and upper leg. The girl quickly challenged Seque who pleaded with her not to tell her mother.

Seque attended an illegal lockdown party in Leeds where he sexually assaulted a teenage girl. (pics by Adobe)

He was later arrested and eventually entered a guilty plea to sexual assault. A impact statement from the young victim was read to the court in which she said: “It took place in my house which is meant to be my safe space. It was truly a scary experience.”

Mitigating, Andrea Parnham said that Seque, of Morritt Avenue, Halton, suffered from severe mental health issues, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication during that period.

He has two previous convictions but none for sexual offending. Miss Parnham said the delay in proceedings was due to Seque being sectioned for his own safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “He accepts back in April 2020 he had disengaged with his medication and took alcohol. He accepts it was his responsibility that he got into that state. Although he is still not a particularly well man, he is now in a much better place.”

The judge, Recorder David Kelly told him: “As a result of your offence, your victim no longer feels safe in her own home. It’s likely it was linked to your mental health problems at a time you were not taking your medication and drinking alcohol.

"I’m satisfied overall that there is a reasonable prospect of your rehabilitation.”

He gave him a three-year community order, ordered him to enrol on a 43-day accredited sex offender programme, gave him 55 rehabilitation days with probation and a six-month curfew.