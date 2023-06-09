Drunken Leeds man spat on police officer and broke wheelchair as he made arrest 'as difficult as he could'

Leon Lacey was said to have been drinking all day when officers were called to an address in Headingley at around midnight on July 16 last year. His partner told police that he had drunk a bottle of vodka, a bottle of rum and four cans of beer, as well as potentially having taken drugs.

As he was placed in handcuffs, the 35-year-old became aggressive and began to struggle. Leeds Crown Court heard how he tried to kick out while he was on the floor and told one officer: “I will smash your face in.” He continued to hurl abuse at the officers as he was led out to the police van, before spitting at one of them as they closed the door.

Prosecutor Emma Handley said the spit had landed on the officer’s wrist. She said that the officer “feels sick” about being spat at and having someone’s saliva on their bare skin. While the officer said they recognised that the job was likely to involve confrontational situations, they added that they do not expect to be assaulted in the course of their work.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Leon Lacey had been drinking all day when officers arrived at the scene of a domestic dispute. Picture: James Hardisty

The comments were echoed in a statement provided by West Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable, John Robins, who said there were now an average of 37 assaults recorded against the force’s staff each week. He said: “All too frequently, police officers and staff are subjected to threats, abuse and assaults.” He said it was never acceptable to think violence towards officers was part of the job, adding that it not only had an impact on the individuals but also on the force’s wider ability to function.

The court heard that Lacey had made claims about needing medical assistance while he was being taken to the police station, so a wheelchair was provided when they arrived. He began kicking at the footholds and snapped one of them clean off, leaving it unrepairable. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and returned to custody after being discharged.

Lacey, of Ganners Way, Bramley, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker and failing to surrender. The latter charge related to an earlier court hearing that he had missed and resulted in a warrant for his arrest being issued. The court heard he had 16 convictions for 23 offences, including an offence of resisting arrest.

Mitigating, Ashleigh Metcalfe, said: “The defendant has had an exceptionally troubled childhood. From that childhood, he has fallen into the misuse of alcohol and drugs.” She said he had been released from prison in March and had not used drugs or alcohol since.