Drunk woman downed bottles of wine and gin hours before Leeds court sentencing

A woman who was too drunk to be sentenced in court had downed four bottles of wine and a bottle of gin just hours before.

Paige Hetherington was previously due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court over a dangerous-dog incident, but was inebriated in the waiting area.

Paramedics even had to be called and when she was finally helped into the dock.

It was later confirmed that she had downed two bottles of wine before coming to court, but the night before had drunk two bottles of wine, and a bottle of gin.

Unimpressed Judge Andrew Stubbs KC adjourned the case and told her she would be held on remand until sentencing could take place.

Hetherington was so drunk in court the judge refused to sentence her over a dangerous dog incident. | PA / NW

After spending six nights in custody at HMP New Hall, she appeared in court this week and was given a suspended sentence, meaning she would be released from custody immediately.

It stemmed from an incident in which a dog badly injured a 12-year-old girl at a farm in Methley in 2022.

Mitigating on Hetherington’s behalf, Clare Walsh said: “She says she is ashamed of how she presented to the court last week.

“Her mental health has consequently hit rock bottom. She feels she has let everybody down.”

Ms Walsh said 32-year-old Hetherington, of Graham Drive, Castleford, wanted to tackle her drinking issues and asked for an alcohol treatment requirement as part of her punishment.

She said she wanted to work with the Leeds-based counselling service, Forward Leeds.

Judge Stubbs gave her a nine-month alcohol treatment programme as part of her punishment, told her it would be monitored and would find herself back in court should she fail to adhere.

Referencing to her previous shameful court appearance, he said: “You were so drunk it was impossible to deal with you.”