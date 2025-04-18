Drunk Leeds son stabbed dad in the back and punctured his lung after he ordered him to bed
The man suffered a punctured and collapsed lung after the attack by Jake Garner at his home in Swarcliffe.
The 25-year-old admitted Section 18 GBH with intent and was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. He had been held on remand at HMP Leeds and appeared in court over a video link.
Garner had returned to his father’s home around midnight on October 27 last year after drinking.
He was described as being drunk and in a bad mood, prosecutor Joseph Bell told the court.
His father told him he needed to go to bed because he had work the next day, but Garner told him he wanted something to eat.
Garner told him: “Shut up or I will stab you.”
His father told Garner he needed to pack his bags and leave, before walking away into the living room.
Garner picked up a kitchen knife and attacked him, stabbing him twice in the back. The man thought he had been punched, then saw the blood.
Panicking Garner went outside and began shouting for help. The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where it was found his lung had been pierced and collapsed.
He was in hospital for two days and blood had to be drained from his lung.
Garner, of Sycamore Gardens, Swarcliffe, has one previous conviction for possession of a knife in public and criminal damage from 2019.
Mitigating, Kara Frith said Garner had a “turbulent” relationship with his father.
She said: “That may have contributed to his actions in the moment but he is not saying he was under threat when he lashed out.
“He feels terrible and sick at the thought of the injuries caused to his father. He takes full responsibility. There was instant regret and remorse.
“This was an extreme reaction with serious consequences.”
She said he suffered from anxiety and depression and was vulnerable due to a suspected neuro-diverse condition.
The judge, Recorder Anthony Dunne, gave him a 56-month jail sentence and a 10-year restraining order.