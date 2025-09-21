'Drunk' football fan to stand trial after Leeds United match arrest

A football fan accused of being drunk at a Leeds United game is to stand trial.

Barry Robinson is charged with being intoxicated and entering a sports ground.

It stems from the evening match between Leeds United and Newcastle United on Saturday, August 30, which finished in a goalless draw.

The 47-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this week over a video link where he entered a not-guilty plea to the charge.

Robinson, of Church Road, Consett, County Durham, will now stand trial at the magistrates’ court on January 28 next year. It was estimated that the trial will last around three hours.

He was given unconditional bail until then.

If found guilty, he could face a hefty fine and a football banning order, preventing from entering matches across the country.