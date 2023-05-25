Jamie Blakeston waved the serrated-edged blade at the woman and her partner after forcing his way into the flat on Bryan Close in Castleford. Prosecutor Maryam Ahmed told Leeds Crown Court that the woman first heard a noise outside at around 1pm on October 18 last year and saw Blakeston using a metal bar to smash a bike outside that belonged to her partner, who knew him.

He smashed a bottle of Irish cream before entering the flat and bursting into the bedroom holding the black-handled knife shouting: “I’m going to stab you.” The crying woman pleaded with him to leave and held onto her partner, who eventually was able to push him out of the flat.

The police were called and arrested 38-year-old Blakeston, who admitted he had been drinking “since breakfast time”. He also claimed the man in the flat had stolen his phone, but denied taking the knife with him or making threats. On the day he was due to stand trial he admitted a charge of affray and making threats with an offensive weapon in a private place.

Mitigating on his behalf, James Littlehales said that Blakeston, of Methley Road, Castleford, has had “difficulties” with drink and drugs, and his life had spiralled out of control when he started smoking crack cocaine.

He said that Blakeston received compensation for a serious hand injury, had stopped taking his medication and began using illicit drugs as an aid. He said he would take them with the man from the flat he broke into.

He has 31 previous convictions for 65 offences but Mr Littlehales said he had few for violence. He said: “He is not someone who, in the normal circumstances, commits offences of violence. This is out of the ordinary.”

He said he has been held on remand since his arrest and was now taking his medication.