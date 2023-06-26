Theo Wood was seen entering a house on Glenthorpe Terrace in Burmantofts that was under surveillance by police in May 2021. It was one of two properties being watched which also included one on Ramshead Heights in Seacroft.

Leeds Crown Court heard that officers witnessed Wood entering the Burmantofts house with items associated with the production of cannabis, including plant pots and duct tape.

Officers forced their way into the both homes weeks later, first at Glenthorpe Terrace where they found a small amount of cannabis and growing paraphernalia.

Wood was watched by officers before they raided the first property on Glenthorpe Terrace.

Wood, age 33, was arrested and two mobile phones seized on which they found drug-dealing conversations over a period of three months. However, they found no other drugs.

They then raided the Seacroft home and found 35-year-old Michael Horner inside. They found 12 cannabis plants that could produce around £12,000 worth of the drug. The electricity had also been bypassed.

During their interviews, Wood denied any involvement in dealing but said he was a heavy cannabis smoker. Messages between him and Horner were also found.

Horner said the 12 plants recovered were for personal use as he was also a heavy cannabis user, prosecutor Alisha Kaye told the court.

Wood, of Beckhill Vale, Chapel Allerton, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs. Horner, of Ramshead Heights, admitted producing cannabis, abstracting electricity and failing to surrender to custody.

Mitigating for Wood, Sean Smith said he had been taking positive steps to turn his life around. He was given 24 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months, and a six-month curfew.

The judge, Recorder Gurdial Singh told him he was fortunate there were no drugs found, despite the messages.

He told him: “You have come as close to prison that anyone can get. You won’t be that lucky again. Don’t make a fool of me, if we meet again there will only be one fool and it won’t be me.”