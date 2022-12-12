Drugs seized as officers searching for knives in east Leeds spot 'suspicious activity'
Police officers interrupted a potential drug deal as they searched for weapons in east Leeds.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Outer East Neighbourhood Team were carrying out high visibility patrols and knife sweeps around the Wykebecks in an effort to disrupt any criminal activity. The knife sweeps are a tactic used to get weapons off the streets, with officers typically searching parks and other public places for knifes and other items that have been hidden away.
While no knives were found on this occasion, the patrol last week did lead to the seizure of a quantity of Class B drugs.
Sharing details on social media, the team said: “Whilst on patrol officers sighted suspicious activity around an occupied vehicle, with a male leaning in the car window. As officers approached the male made off on foot, utilising the ginnels to evade officers.
"The vehicle was stopped and searched under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act. A small quantity of Class B drugs was located and seized from the vehicle. Two community resolutions were issued and strong words of advice were given to the driver and passenger.”