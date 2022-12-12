Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Outer East Neighbourhood Team were carrying out high visibility patrols and knife sweeps around the Wykebecks in an effort to disrupt any criminal activity. The knife sweeps are a tactic used to get weapons off the streets, with officers typically searching parks and other public places for knifes and other items that have been hidden away.

While no knives were found on this occasion, the patrol last week did lead to the seizure of a quantity of Class B drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing details on social media, the team said: “Whilst on patrol officers sighted suspicious activity around an occupied vehicle, with a male leaning in the car window. As officers approached the male made off on foot, utilising the ginnels to evade officers.

Officers were patrolling the Wykebecks in east Leeds when they spotted the drug deal taking place. Picture: Google