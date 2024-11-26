A user who received cannabis in return for processing the drug told officers after they raided his shared house: “You lot will get me murdered. I’m going to be dead by the end of the day.”

Large quantities were found in the house of multiple occupancy when the landlord carried out an inspection in October, so the police were called.

Officers arrested Alexander Peel after they found cannabis spread all around the property, including in the bath, in the kitchen and in bedrooms. They also recovered four guns, including one air pistol in Peel’s room.

Peel confessed that he was paid in cannabis to strip plants and prepare the drug to be sold on. (pics by National World / WYP) | National World / WYP

Before the police arrived, Leeds Crown Court was told that three people turned up at the property before quickly leaving, inferring that they were there to buy drugs.

Peel, of Aireview Gardens, Vesper Road, Kirkstall, told officers that he smoked cannabis and confessed to trimming plants for a dealer.

For every 1.5kg he would strip, ready to be sold to users, he would receive four ounces of the drugs in lieu of payment. He admitted he sold some of that to his friends.

No weapons charge was brought against the 29-year-old, and he was initially charged with producing cannabis, which he denied.

He later admitted dealing in cannabis which was accepted by the Crown, prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen said.

Peel, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, has 22 previous convictions for 27 offences.

Mitigating, Giles Grant said Peel had a difficult upbringing and had gone “off the rails” following deaths in his close family. However, he conceded: “When you get into this kind of thing, there are consequences.”

Judge Penelope Belcher accepted that Peel was in fear of reprisals from the dealer but said it had to be an immediate custodial sentence. He was jailed for 17 weeks.