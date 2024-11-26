Drug worker busted by police in shared Leeds house told officers: 'You lot will get me murdered'
Large quantities were found in the house of multiple occupancy when the landlord carried out an inspection in October, so the police were called.
Officers arrested Alexander Peel after they found cannabis spread all around the property, including in the bath, in the kitchen and in bedrooms. They also recovered four guns, including one air pistol in Peel’s room.
Before the police arrived, Leeds Crown Court was told that three people turned up at the property before quickly leaving, inferring that they were there to buy drugs.
Peel, of Aireview Gardens, Vesper Road, Kirkstall, told officers that he smoked cannabis and confessed to trimming plants for a dealer.
For every 1.5kg he would strip, ready to be sold to users, he would receive four ounces of the drugs in lieu of payment. He admitted he sold some of that to his friends.
No weapons charge was brought against the 29-year-old, and he was initially charged with producing cannabis, which he denied.
He later admitted dealing in cannabis which was accepted by the Crown, prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen said.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
Peel, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, has 22 previous convictions for 27 offences.
Mitigating, Giles Grant said Peel had a difficult upbringing and had gone “off the rails” following deaths in his close family. However, he conceded: “When you get into this kind of thing, there are consequences.”
Judge Penelope Belcher accepted that Peel was in fear of reprisals from the dealer but said it had to be an immediate custodial sentence. He was jailed for 17 weeks.