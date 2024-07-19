Drug-using Leeds thug repeatedly throttled partner during jealous rage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug-taking thug attacked his partner several times in a jealous rage after she received a message from a friend.

Liam Booth strangled the woman several times during the violent episode on Carlton Grove in Little London on April 14. Leeds Crown Court heard that 33-year-old Booth and the woman had been in a relationship since April of last year, but he became verbally and physically abusive and would drink and take drugs.

He would go to her home demanding money to buy drugs, bring people to her home to take drugs, threaten to kick her door in if she didn’t let him in, said he would get someone to “chin her” and made threats to kill her, prosecutor Joel Wootton told the court.

On April 14, she received a message from a male friend saying she should not be with Booth. After they got into an argument over the message, Booth grabbed her and flung her onto the bed before putting both hands around her throat.

He released her, but he then did it again leaving her gasping for air and grabbing at his face to fight him off. She ran outside and he followed, so she tried to quickly run back in and slam the door but he managed to wedge his foot. He grabbed her by the throat for a third time until she was able to fight him off.

She then said she was ringing for help, so he left. He was later arrested and gave no comments. Booth, of Helston Square, Sheepscar, later admitted two counts of strangulation and one of coercive control.

He has 18 convictions for 29 offences, including battery and breaches of a restraining order. He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds where he has been held on remand.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Booth was “absolutely open” about his actions, even confessing to other incidents aside from those he was charged with. He added: “It shows how he understands what he has done. That remorse is some insight to his actions that he needs to work on.”

Judge Ray Singh jailed Booth for 21 months and said: “You have persistently ignored court orders and I’m afraid you are simply someone who will not abide by court orders. You are incapable of complying.”

He also gave Booth an indefinite-length restraining order to keep him away from the victim.